Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $245.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

