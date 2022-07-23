IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Raises Dividend to GBX 31.24 Per Share

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.24 ($0.37) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
IGG stock opened at GBX 775 ($9.26) on Friday. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 646.75 ($7.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 701.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 763.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 790.82.
In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.16), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($146,847.04). In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.16), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($146,847.04). Also, insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 100,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 703 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($840,406.46).
IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.
