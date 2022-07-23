Illuvium Achieves Market Cap of $76.26 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $76.26 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $117.17 or 0.00525067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032466 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.