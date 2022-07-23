Illuvium Achieves Market Cap of $76.26 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $76.26 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $117.17 or 0.00525067 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032466 BTC.
About Illuvium
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Illuvium Coin Trading
