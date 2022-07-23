Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 6,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 2,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Imaging Dynamics Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52.

Get Imaging Dynamics alerts:

Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter.

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

Further Reading

