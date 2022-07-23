IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) PT Lowered to €142.00

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €153.00 ($154.55) to €142.00 ($143.43) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IMCD from €128.00 ($129.29) to €133.00 ($134.34) in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

IMCD Price Performance

IMCDY stock opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. IMCD has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.19.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

