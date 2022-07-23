Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $63.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.60.
Incyte Price Performance
Shares of INCY stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Activity at Incyte
In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
