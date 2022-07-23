Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $63.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

