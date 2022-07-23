Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDB opened at $81.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $93.52.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $91,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $91,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.