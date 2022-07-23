Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 817,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

