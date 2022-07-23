Insider Buying: Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) Insider Purchases A$190,824.15 in Stock

Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Greig purchased 448,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$190,824.15 ($129,812.35).

Elementos Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Elementos alerts:

About Elementos

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Elementos Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Spain. The company primarily explores for tin, copper, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Oropesa tin project covering an area of 13 square kilometers located in the Andalucia, Spain. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Elementos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.