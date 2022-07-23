Insider Buying: Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) Insider Purchases A$190,824.15 in Stock

Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Greig purchased 448,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$190,824.15 ($129,812.35).
Elementos Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Elementos
Featured Stories
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Elementos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.