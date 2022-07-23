Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Sells 42,120 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $238,266.00.

Prothena Stock Down 5.6 %

PRTA stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. 593,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

