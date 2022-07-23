Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells 28,570 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36.

Shares of STEM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 2,607,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Stem had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Stem by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Stem by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stem by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stem by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

