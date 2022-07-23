InsurAce 24-Hour Volume Reaches $208,406.00 (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, InsurAce has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $5.99 million and $208,406.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

