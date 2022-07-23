Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$0.84 on Friday. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$52.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

