Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITRG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,014,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

