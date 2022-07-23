Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITRG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday.
Integra Resources Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
