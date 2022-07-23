Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 2,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFSPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Interfor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

