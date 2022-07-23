International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,102 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after buying an additional 3,850,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after buying an additional 3,572,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,459,000 after buying an additional 1,276,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,433,000 after buying an additional 947,357 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $43.23 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

