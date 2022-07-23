International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,684,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $301.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

