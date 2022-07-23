International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,709 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,454 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after buying an additional 286,504 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,247,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,089,000 after buying an additional 192,622 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE FSK opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

