International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.39 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02.

