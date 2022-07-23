International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 114,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,943.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 82,228 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,137,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.