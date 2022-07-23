International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

