International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in International Paper by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $43.19 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

