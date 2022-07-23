Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

