Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,323,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,091,000 after purchasing an additional 148,385 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,414,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 19.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 121,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 576,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 108,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

