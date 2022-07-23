Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $434.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.