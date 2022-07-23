Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $211.85 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.02. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

