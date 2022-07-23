Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $211.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.02. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

