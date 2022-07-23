Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.35. 6,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 22,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.