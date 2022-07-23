Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Lessened by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

