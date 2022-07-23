Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 6.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCT opened at $18.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.