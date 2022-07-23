Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.52 and last traded at $37.52. Approximately 605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

