IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion. IQVIA also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.34-$2.42 EPS.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.74. 839,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.62 and its 200-day moving average is $225.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.