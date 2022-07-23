iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.86 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

