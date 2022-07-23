iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,625 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after buying an additional 3,533,185 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,725,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,340,000 after purchasing an additional 625,489 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.