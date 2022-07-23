iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

