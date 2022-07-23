iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after buying an additional 67,677 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47.

