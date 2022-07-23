iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Raised by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,520,380 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47.

