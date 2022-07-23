iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is Column Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $31,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,749,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,279,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,842,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,487,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $57.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

