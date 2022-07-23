iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 37,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $108.15.

