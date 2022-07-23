iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $87.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17.

