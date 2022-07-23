iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

