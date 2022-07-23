iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,493,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,890,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

