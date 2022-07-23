iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $233.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

