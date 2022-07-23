iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,523 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 7.3% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $43,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $179.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

