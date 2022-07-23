iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Boosted by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.78 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

