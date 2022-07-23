iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after acquiring an additional 132,892 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

