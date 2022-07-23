iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 63.5% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $397.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

