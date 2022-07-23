iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.99.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.