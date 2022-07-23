iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 24.0% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.30 and its 200-day moving average is $423.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

