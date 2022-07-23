iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 7.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

